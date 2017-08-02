FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 小时前
BRIEF-McEwen Mining Q2 net loss per share $0.01
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上8点22分 / 18 小时前

BRIEF-McEwen Mining Q2 net loss per share $0.01

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mcewen Mining Inc

* McEwen Mining announces Q2 2017 operating & financial results

* McEwen Mining Inc - company reported a qtrly net loss of $1.7 million or $0.01 per share

* McEwen Mining Inc - production for 2017 is expected to be 49,700 ounces of gold and 24,000 ounces of silver from El Gallo Mine

* Mcewen Mining Inc - production for 2017 is expected to be 50,000 ounces of gold and 3,300,000 ounces of silver from San José Mine

* McEwen Mining Inc - for 2017, total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs at El Gallo Mine are forecast to be $760 and $900 per gold equivalent ounce, respectively

* McEwen Mining Inc - for 2017 total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs at San José Mine are forecast at $780 and $990 per gold equivalent ounce, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

