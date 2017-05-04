版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 18:12 BJT

BRIEF-McEwen Mining qtrly loss per share $0.01

May 4 Mcewen Mining Inc

* Mcewen mining announces q1 2017 operating & financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Mcewen mining inc - during quarter mcewen mining achieved consolidated production of 29,733 gold equivalent ounces

* Mcewen mining inc - company remains on track to meet production and cost guidance for 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐