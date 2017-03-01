BRIEF-Mcewen Mining qtrly silver ounces produced 838,768

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 2 Mcewen Mining Inc
* Mcewen Mining reports 2016 full year and q4 results
* Says production for 2017 is expected to be 50,000 ounces of gold and 3,300,000 ounces of silver from san josé mine
* Says production for 2017 is expected to be 49,700 ounces of gold and 24,000 ounces of silver from el gallo mine
* Mcewen Mining Inc - qtrly gold equivalent ounces produced 31,521 ounces
* Mcewen Mining Inc - qtrly silver ounces produced 838,768
* Mcewen Mining Inc - qtrly gold ounces produced was 20,337
* Mcewen - for 2017, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs at el gallo mine are forecast to be $760 and $900 per gold equivalent ounce, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.