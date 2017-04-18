版本:
BRIEF-Mcewen Mining reports Q1 2017 production results

April 18 Mcewen Mining Inc:

* Mcewen Mining reports q1 2017 production results

* Mcewen Mining Inc - consolidated production for Q1 2017 was 20,096 gold ounces and 722,767 silver ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
