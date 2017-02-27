版本:
BRIEF-McGrath RentCorp names Joseph Hanna as CEO

Feb 27 McGrath RentCorp:

* McGrath RentCorp names Joseph Hanna as president and chief executive officer and elevates Keith Pratt to executive vice president

* McGrath RentCorp says in connection with Hanna's appointment, office of chief executive officer was dissolved

* McGrath RentCorp - Keith E. Pratt was elevated to executive vice president of company in addition to his continuing role as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
