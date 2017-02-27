BRIEF-McGrath RentCorp names Joseph Hanna as CEO

US STOCKS-Wall St creeps higher; Fed minutes eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 27 McGrath RentCorp:
* McGrath RentCorp names Joseph Hanna as president and chief executive officer and elevates Keith Pratt to executive vice president
* McGrath RentCorp says in connection with Hanna's appointment, office of chief executive officer was dissolved
* McGrath RentCorp - Keith E. Pratt was elevated to executive vice president of company in addition to his continuing role as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc on Wednesday said its plans for selling 2018 Obamacare individual plans are still up in the air because of political and regulatory uncertainty, making it the latest health insurer to say questions about continued funding of government subsidies will affect consumers next year.