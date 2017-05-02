版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 14:15 BJT

BRIEF-MCH Group acquires MC2, a marketing service provider in the U.S.

May 2 Mch Group AG

* Said on Friday it acquired a 100 pct holding in MC2, a leading event marketing service provider in the U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
