BRIEF-MCH Group FY group profit at CHF 34.3 mln

April 5 MCH Group AG:

* FY operating income of 440.3 million Swiss francs ($439.38 million)

* FY EBITDA of 89.0 million francs (20.2% of operating income), and an EBIT of 41.6 million francs (9.5%). The group profit is 34.3 million francs(7.8%).

* FY operating income was increased by 5.1% compared with 2015 but is 2.6 % below the figure for the 2014 financial year

* FY EBITDA is 4.3 % and 1.6 % respectively above the previous two years, and the EBIT 3.7% above 2015 and 2.8% below 2014

* FY group profit has risen compared with the previous two years by 11.0% and 1.5% respectively.

* Will submit a proposal to the general meeting on 26 April 2017 for the payment of a dividend of 5%.

* In view of economic climate and weak exhibition schedule, a result considerably below that of previous years thus has to be expected for current 2017 business year Source text - bit.ly/2oYqfYu

($1 = 1.0021 Swiss francs)