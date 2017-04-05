BRIEF-MCH Group FY group profit at CHF 34.3 mln

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
April 5 MCH Group AG:
* FY operating income of 440.3 million Swiss francs ($439.38 million)
* FY EBITDA of 89.0 million francs (20.2% of operating income), and an EBIT of 41.6 million francs (9.5%). The group profit is 34.3 million francs(7.8%).
* FY operating income was increased by 5.1% compared with 2015 but is 2.6 % below the figure for the 2014 financial year
* FY EBITDA is 4.3 % and 1.6 % respectively above the previous two years, and the EBIT 3.7% above 2015 and 2.8% below 2014
* FY group profit has risen compared with the previous two years by 11.0% and 1.5% respectively.
* Will submit a proposal to the general meeting on 26 April 2017 for the payment of a dividend of 5%.
* In view of economic climate and weak exhibition schedule, a result considerably below that of previous years thus has to be expected for current 2017 business year Source text - bit.ly/2oYqfYu
JOHANNESBURG, May 24 South Africa's biggest private hospital group, Mediclinic International, reported a 19 percent drop in underlying full-year earnings on Wednesday as regulations in the Middle East weighed on profits.
* SAYS BUYS SWISS TOWERS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 430 MILLION EUROS