BRIEF-Mckesson anticipates recording pre-tax gain of about $2.9 to $3.5 bln in Q4

March 2 Mckesson Corp:
* As a result of net gain from transaction, co to add about
$10.70-$12.35 in Q4 GAAP earnings per share from continuing
operations
* Mckesson provides financial update to reflect creation of
a new healthcare information technology company
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $20.35 to $22.50 from
continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Previous fiscal 2017 guidance range updated to reflect
timing effect related to closing of transaction
* In conjunction with creation of new company, change
healthcare raised approximately $6.1 billion in debt
* In its Q4 results, Mckesson anticipates recording a
pre-tax gain of approximately $2.9 billion to $3.5 billion
* Mckesson owns approximately 70 pct of change healthcare,
with remaining equity ownership held by CHC stockholders
* Sees 2017 earnings per share of $12.45 to $12.75/diluted
share, which excludes about $1.28 to $1.30 in charges to
adjusted earnings related to goodwill impairment
* Mckesson's 70 pct share of change healthcare's initial
annual interest expense run rate is expected to be approximately
$200 million
* Mckesson will account for its equity share of change
healthcare's earnings on a one-month lag
* Mckesson says non-cash adjustment from transaction close
process to reduce co's reported earnings in fiscal 2018 by
approximately $140 million to $170 million
* As part of deal close process, will record its share of a
one-time, non-cash reduction to carrying value of its deferred
revenue balance
* Non-cash adjustment will reduce mckesson's reported
earnings in fiscal 2018 by approximately $140 million to $170
million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: