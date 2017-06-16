BRIEF-Mckesson CEO John Hammergren's FY2017 total compensation was $20.1 mln

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 Mckesson Corp
* CEO John Hammergren's FY 2017 total compensation was $20.1 million versus $23.6 million in fy 2016 - SEC filing
* CFO James Beer total compensation in 2017 was $5.1 million versus $6.1 million in 2016
* Executive vice president and group president, Paul Julian total compensation in 2017 was $13.1 million versus $15.1 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.