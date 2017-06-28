版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-McKesson reaffirms fiscal 2018 guidance

June 28 McKesson Corp

* McKesson reaffirms fiscal 2018 guidance

* FY2018 earnings per share view $12.14, revenue view $205.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
