1 天前
BRIEF-McKesson says continues to see competitive market for selling generic pharmaceuticals in the U.S.
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 下午1点41分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-McKesson says continues to see competitive market for selling generic pharmaceuticals in the U.S.

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Mckesson

* Says entered year with assumption of branded inflation in mid-single digits, and q1 experience was slightly ahead of the assumption - conf call

* Says continue to see competitive market for selling generic pharmaceuticals in the u.s., but with less pricing variability- conf call

* Says expect to lap the independent pharmacy sell-side pricing impact by the end of our fiscal 2018 second quarter - conf call

* Says comfortable with fiscal '18 assumption; reiterates results will be more heavily weighted to second half of fiscal year - conf call

* Says "seeing a litlte bit less of a frequency" with regards to branded manufacturer pricing environment - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

