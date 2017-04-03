版本:
BRIEF-Mclane Company Inc says announced renewal of service agreement with Walmart

April 3 Mclane Company Inc

* Announced a renewal of its service agreement with Walmart

* As part of deal, co to continue to deliver to Walmart stores across U.S., to become sole provider of candy, tobacco products to majority of Walmart’S stores Further company coverage:
