BRIEF-M.D.C. Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.43

May 9 M.D.C. Holdings Inc:

* M.D.C. Holdings announces 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mdc holdings inc quarter ending backlog dollar value up 11pct to $1.59 billion from $1.43 billion

* M.D.C. Holdings Inc qtrly dollar value of net new orders up 3 percent to $750.0 million from $726.0 million

* M.D.C. Holdings Inc qtrly home sale revenues up 43pct to $563.5 million from $394.4 million

* M.D.C. Holdings Inc - "some uncertainty remains because of potential changes in policy from new administration"

* M.D.C. Holdings Inc qtrly total home and land sale revenues $563.7 million versus $396.7 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: