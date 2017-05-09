BRIEF-M.D.C. Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.43

May 9 M.D.C. Holdings Inc:
* M.D.C. Holdings announces 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Mdc holdings inc quarter ending backlog dollar value up
11pct to $1.59 billion from $1.43 billion
* M.D.C. Holdings Inc qtrly dollar value of net new orders
up 3 percent to $750.0 million from $726.0 million
* M.D.C. Holdings Inc qtrly home sale revenues up 43pct to
$563.5 million from $394.4 million
* M.D.C. Holdings Inc - "some uncertainty remains because of
potential changes in policy from new administration"
* M.D.C. Holdings Inc qtrly total home and land sale
revenues $563.7 million versus $396.7 million last year
