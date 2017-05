April 27 MDC Partners Inc

* MDC Partners Inc. reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 revenue rose 11.5 percent to $344.7 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* MDC Partners Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin approximately 100 basis points increase

* Sees 2017 guidance organic revenue approximately 4 percent growth

* MDC Partners Inc sees 2017 organic revenue approximately 4 percent growth