BRIEF-MDC Partners says one of its subsidiary agencies received subpoena from U.S. DOJ antitrust division

March 1 MDC Partners Inc

* Mdc partners - one of co’s subsidiary agencies received subpoena from u.s. Doj antitrust division concerning ongoing investigation of production practices in advertising industry

* Mdc partners - company and its subsidiary are fully cooperating with the confidential investigation Source text (bit.ly/2mun11U) Further company coverage:
