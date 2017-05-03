BRIEF-MDU Resources Q1 EPS $0.18 from continuing operations

May 3 MDU Resources Group Inc:

* MDU Resources reports stronger first quarter earnings from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.25

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19 including items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MDU Resources Group Inc says electric and natural gas utility reported earnings of $42.2 million for Q1 2017, up 16 percent compared to $36.3 million in 2016

* MDU Resources Group Inc says Q1 2017 earnings at pipeline and midstream business were $3.9 million, compared to earnings of $5.3 million in 2016

* Construction materials backlog at end of Q1 was $725 million, compared to Q1 2016's backlog of $831 million

* MDU Resources Group Inc says reaffirmed its 2017 earnings per share guidance in range of $1.10 to $1.25

* Qtrly operating revenues $937.9 million versus $860.2 million

* Q1 revenue view $921.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Construction services business' project backlog remains steady at $529 million at end of Q1 2017, versus $530 million in 2016