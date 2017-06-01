BRIEF-Medallion, Rare Earth Salts agree to produce rare earth products

June 1 Medallion Resources Ltd:
* Medallion and Rare Earth Salts agree to produce rare earth
products
* Medallion Resources - co, Rare Earth Salts Separations and
Refining have executed a non-exclusive commercial agreement
* Agreement to produce, market and share revenues from sale
of finished rare-earth products
* Medallion Resources Ltd sees initial production volumes of
500 tonnes/year of rare-earth oxides beginning in 2019, growing
over time to 3,000 tonnes/year
* Certain commercial terms will be finalized prior to
commercial production
* Medallion Resources Ltd - agreement contemplates co
producing, supplying its rare-earth concentrate to rare earth
salts for separation and refining
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: