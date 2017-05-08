BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.26

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Medequities Realty Trust Inc
* Medequities Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.27
* Q1 FFO per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue $14.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $13.9 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.09 to $1.15
* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $1.07 to $1.13
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement