BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.26

May 8 Medequities Realty Trust Inc

* Medequities Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.27

* Q1 FFO per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $14.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $13.9 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.09 to $1.15

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $1.07 to $1.13

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
