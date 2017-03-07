BRIEF-Medgold options Tlamino project to Fortuna Silver Mines

March 7 Medgold Resources Corp

* Medgold options the Tlamino project to Fortuna Silver Mines

* entered into an option agreement with Fortuna Silver Mines whereby Fortuna has exclusive option to acquire upto 70% in Tlamino project

* Fortuna can earn a 51% stake in Tlamino project by spending us$3.0 million on project over three years