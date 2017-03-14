BRIEF-Medical Properties Trust announces offering of Euro 500 mln of senior notes

BRIEF-GE expects 2018 to be in line with goal of 3-5 pct organic growth
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving" - presentation
March 14 Medical Properties Trust Inc:
* Medical properties trust announces public offering of eur500 million of senior notes
* intend to use about eur200 million of net proceeds from this offering of notes to prepay eur200 million of outstanding term loans
* intend to use about eur200 million of remaining net proceeds to finance remaining closings of assets it would acquire from Median Kliniken Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving" - presentation
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator for allowing more than a dozen traders and salespeople in New York and other key trading hubs to manipulate foreign exchange prices.
* India world's biggest arms importer; Modi vows change (Adds details, quotes, context)