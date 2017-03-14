版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 17:19 BJT

BRIEF-Medical Properties Trust announces offering of Euro 500 mln of senior notes

March 14 Medical Properties Trust Inc:

* Medical properties trust announces public offering of eur500 million of senior notes

* intend to use about eur200 million of net proceeds from this offering of notes to prepay eur200 million of outstanding term loans

* intend to use about eur200 million of remaining net proceeds to finance remaining closings of assets it would acquire from Median Kliniken Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐