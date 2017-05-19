BRIEF-Medical Properties Trust to invest $1.4 bln in 10 acute care hospitals and a behavioral health facility

May 19 Medical Properties Trust Inc:

* Medical Properties Trust - to acquire real estate interests of ten acute care hospitals and one behavioral health facility currently operated by IASIS healthcare

* Medical Properties Trust Inc - Medical Properties Trust, inc. To invest $1.4 billion in ten acute care hospitals and one behavioral health facility

* Medical Properties Trust Inc says acquisitions immediately accretive to normalized ffo by approximately $0.10 per share

* Medical Properties Trust Inc - steward and iasis separately announced a simultaneous merger transaction, completion of which is a condition of mpt's investment

* Medical Properties Trust - expects to finance acquisitions with proceeds from combination of fully committed $1.0 billion term loan with term up to 2 years

* Medical Properties Trust Inc - additionally, mpt is making a $100 million preferred equity investment in steward

* Medical Properties Trust- to also finance acquisitions with its revolving credit facility, possible issuance of long-term unsecured notes

* Medical Properties - co's pro forma investment of $3.3 billion in steward will include co's existing investment in hospital real estate leased to iasis

* Medical Properties - interests in ten acute care hospitals & one behavioral health facility to be operated by steward health care when deal is completed

* Medical Properties Trust Inc - MPT's pro forma investment of $3.3 billion to generate about $298 million in annual revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: