2017年 4月 28日

BRIEF-Medical Transcription Billing sees 2017 rev of $30 mln to $31 mln

April 28 Medical Transcription Billing Corp

* Medical transcription billing corp - company anticipates full year 2017 revenue of approximately $30 to $31 million

* Medical transcription billing corp - we expect adjusted ebitda to be $2.0 to $2.5 million for full year 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
