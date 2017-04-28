BRIEF-Medical Transcription Billing sees 2017 rev of $30 mln to $31 mln

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Medical Transcription Billing Corp
* Medical transcription billing corp - company anticipates full year 2017 revenue of approximately $30 to $31 million
* Medical transcription billing corp - we expect adjusted ebitda to be $2.0 to $2.5 million for full year 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: