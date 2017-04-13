版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Medicenna treats first patient in phase 2b recurrent glioblastoma trial

April 13 Medicenna Therapeutics Corp:

* Medicenna treats first patient in phase 2b recurrent glioblastoma trial

* Medicenna Therapeutics Corp - patient enrolment is expected to be completed before end of 2017

* Medicenna Therapeutics Corp - top-line results anticipated in first half of 2018

* Medicenna Therapeutics Corp - study will be conducted in approximately ten sites in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐