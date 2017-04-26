版本:
BRIEF-Medicines Co, Alnylam Pharma announce agreement with FDA on phase III clinical program for inclisiran

April 26 Medicines Co

* The medicines company and alnylam pharmaceuticals announce agreement with fda on phase iii clinical program for inclisiran

* Medicines co- nda submission anticipated at or around end of 2019

* Medicines co- company has received final, end-of-phase ii meeting minutes from fda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
