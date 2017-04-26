BRIEF-Medicines Co, Alnylam Pharma announce agreement with FDA on phase III clinical program for inclisiran

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 Medicines Co
* The medicines company and alnylam pharmaceuticals announce agreement with fda on phase iii clinical program for inclisiran
* Medicines co- nda submission anticipated at or around end of 2019
* Medicines co- company has received final, end-of-phase ii meeting minutes from fda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: