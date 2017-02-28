BRIEF-Medicines Co reports Q4 loss per share $1.77 from continuing operations

Feb 28 Medicines Co

* The Medicines Company reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $1.77 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $25.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $26.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.19 from continuing operations