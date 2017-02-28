BRIEF-Medicines Co reports Q4 loss per share $1.77 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 Medicines Co
* The Medicines Company reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $1.77 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $25.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $26.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.19 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting
* Fans honour victims of Manchester bomb attack (Writes through, adds quotes)