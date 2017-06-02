BRIEF-Medicines Co says commenced implementation of workforce reduction​

June 2 Medicines Co:
* Medicines Co - on june 1, 2017, Medicines company
commenced implementation of a workforce reduction
* Medicines - workforce reduction will result in company
reducing its personnel by approximately 60 employees
* Medicines - workforce reduction representing
approximately 15 pct of company's workforce - sec filing
* Medicines-expects to record pre-tax charge of about $270
million to $280 million associated with discontinuation and
market withdrawal of Ionsys in U.S.
* Medicines - company expects charges will be recognized in
Q2 of 2017
* Medicines- expects to realize estimated annualized cost
savings from voluntary discontinuation and market withdrawal of
ionsys of approximately $35 million
* Medicines Co - voluntary discontinuation and withdrawal
from market of Ionsys is not due to any safety or product
quality concerns
* Medicines-workforce reduction was in connection with
discontinuation & market withdrawal of Ionsys in U.S., cessation
of commercialization activities
Source text - bit.ly/2rOvwHz
