BRIEF-Medicines says U.S. District court issued order preliminarily approving proposed settlement by co, plaintiffs in case related to co's clinical trial of Cangrelor

BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
May 19 Medicines Co
* Medicines-U.S. District court issued order preliminarily approving proposed settlement by co, plaintiffs in case related to co's clinical trial of Cangrelor
* Medicines Co - Proposed settlement requires company to implement certain corporate governance measures - SEC Filing
* Medicines Co - Proposed settlement requires co to pay certain attorneys' fees, expenses to plaintiff's counsel in an amount to be determined by court Source text: [bit.ly/2r11yzM] Further company coverage:
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 20 Anheuser Busch InBev has kicked off the process of selling its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people close to the matter told Reuters.