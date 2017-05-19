BRIEF-Medicines says U.S. District court issued order preliminarily approving proposed settlement by co, plaintiffs in case related to co's clinical trial of Cangrelor

May 19 Medicines Co

* Medicines-U.S. District court issued order preliminarily approving proposed settlement by co, plaintiffs in case related to co's clinical trial of Cangrelor

* Medicines Co - Proposed settlement requires company to implement certain corporate governance measures - SEC Filing

* Medicines Co - Proposed settlement requires co to pay certain attorneys' fees, expenses to plaintiff's counsel in an amount to be determined by court Source text: [bit.ly/2r11yzM] Further company coverage: