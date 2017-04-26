版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 11:24 BJT

BRIEF-MediciNova says exploratory interim clinical outcomes data from clinical trial of MN-166 in ALS

April 26MediciNova Inc

* Says it announced exploratory interim clinical outcomes data from clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in ALS presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 69th Annual Meeting in Boston

* Says survival rate after open-label period was significantly higher in the group of subjects who completed the entire treatment (i.e., the PP group) than in the group of subjects who withdrew prior to the open-label period (i.e., the ET group p=0.007)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/M9hmmy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐