BRIEF-Medicure announces FDA approval for Apicore's generic tetrabenazine

March 23 (Reuters) -

* Medicure announces FDA approval for Apicore's generic tetrabenazine

* Medicure Inc - its unit has received final approval from FDA for co's ANDA for tetrabenazine tablets in 12.5 mg and 25 mg strengths Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
