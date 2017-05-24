版本:
BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33

May 24 Medicure Inc

* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Quarterly loss per share c$0.33

* Quarterly revenue rose 43 percent to c$8.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
