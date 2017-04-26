BRIEF-Medidata Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

April 26 Medidata Solutions Inc:

* Medidata reports record first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $126.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $125.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medidata Solutions Inc qtrly subscription revenue was $107.1 million, an increase of $17.1 million, or 19%, compared with same period last year

* Medidata Solutions Inc sees 2017 total revenue between $538 and $562 million, representing up to 21% year-over-year growth at constant currency

* Fy2017 revenue view $551.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: