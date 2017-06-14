版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 21:42 BJT

BRIEF-Medifast Inc may repurchase up to 850,000 shares of common stock

June 14 Medifast Inc

* Medifast announces 10b5-1 plan to facilitate continued share repurchases

* Medifast Inc - may repurchase up to 850,000 shares of its common stock, which remain available under outstanding repurchase authorization as of June 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐