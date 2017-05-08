BRIEF-Mediwound Q1 loss per share $0.20

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Mediwound Ltd
* Mediwound reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue $540,000 versus i/b/e/s view $627,000
* Mediwound ltd - cash use for 2017 is expected to remain within our guidance for 2017 in range of $15.0 million to $17.0 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing