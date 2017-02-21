版本:
BRIEF-Medixall Group announces strategic agreement with Renaissance Health System Of Florida

Feb 21 Medixall Group Inc

* Medixall Group, Inc announces strategic agreement with Renaissance Health System Of Florida, Inc.

* Medixall Group - signed a strategic agreement that would provide Medixall with access to more than 2,000 healthcare providers in State of florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
