版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 1日 星期六 08:53 BJT

BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576

March 31 MedMira Inc

* MedMira reports fy2017 second quarter results

* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐