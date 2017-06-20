版本:
BRIEF-MEDNAX announces acquisition of Greater Nashville Perinatology

June 20 MEDNAX Inc:

* MEDNAX announces acquisition of maternal-fetal medicine practice in Tennessee

* MEDNAX Inc - no additional terms of transaction were disclosed.

* MEDNAX Inc - cash transaction expected to be immediately accretive to earnings

* MEDNAX Inc - announced acquisition of Greater Nashville Perinatology Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
