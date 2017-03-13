版本:
BRIEF-Mednax announces acquisition of maternal-fetal medicine practice in Kansas

March 13 Mednax Inc:

* Mednax announces acquisition of maternal-fetal medicine practice in Kansas

* Mednax Inc- this was a cash transaction and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings

* Mednax Inc says no additional terms of transaction were disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
