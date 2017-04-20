BRIEF-Mednax sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share of $0.75

April 20 Mednax Inc:
* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.75
* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.59
* Sees Q1 revenue $836 million versus i/b/e/s view $840.3
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Mednax inc says for Q1, same-unit revenue is expected to
decline by 0.9 percent when compared to prior year period
* Announced preliminary financial and operating results for
three months ended March 31, 2017
