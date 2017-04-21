版本:
BRIEF-Medovex files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 mln - SEC filing

April 21 Medovex Corp:

* Medovex Corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2oShGRW) Further company coverage:
