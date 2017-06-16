版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 22:28 BJT

BRIEF-Medovex receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX system

June 16 Medovex Corp:

* Medovex Corporation receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX(tm) system

* Has received its first three commercial orders for its DenerveX system

* First commercial orders of DenerveX system included both DenerveX kit containing DenerveX device, DenerveX pro-40 generators for Germany, UK, Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则"

