BRIEF-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes

March 21 Medtronic Plc :

* REG-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes

* Says subsidiary Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. has priced offering of $1 billion principal amount of 1.700 percent senior notes due 2019

* Medtronic Plc - Its subsidiary, Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. has priced an offering of $850 million principal amount of 3.35 percent senior notes due 2027

* Medtronic Plc - Medtronic Inc has priced an offering of $150 million in principal amount of its 4.625 percent senior notes due 2045