BRIEF-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 21 Medtronic Plc :
* REG-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
* Says subsidiary Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. has priced offering of $1 billion principal amount of 1.700 percent senior notes due 2019
* Medtronic Plc - Its subsidiary, Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. has priced an offering of $850 million principal amount of 3.35 percent senior notes due 2027
* Medtronic Plc - Medtronic Inc has priced an offering of $150 million in principal amount of its 4.625 percent senior notes due 2045 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm