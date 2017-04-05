BRIEF-Medtronic announces worldwide voluntary field corrective action for Newport HT70 and Newport HT70 plus ventilators

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Medtronic Plc
* Medtronic announces worldwide voluntary field corrective action for Newport HT70 and Newport HT70 plus ventilators
* Medtronic - notifying customers worldwide of a voluntary field corrective action for all its Newport HT70 and Newport HT70 plus ventilators manufactured since 2010
* Medtronic - voluntary field corrective action conducted following reports ventilator may reset spontaneously during normal operation, without accompanying alarm
* Medtronic - since Aug 2012, and of more than 14,000 ventilators in use, Medtronic has received 12 reports of reset without an accompanying alarm
* Medtronic Plc says no patient injury or impairment has been reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.