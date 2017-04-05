BRIEF-Medtronic announces worldwide voluntary field corrective action for Newport HT70 and Newport HT70 plus ventilators

April 5 Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic announces worldwide voluntary field corrective action for Newport HT70 and Newport HT70 plus ventilators

* Medtronic - notifying customers worldwide of a voluntary field corrective action for all its Newport HT70 and Newport HT70 plus ventilators manufactured since 2010

* Medtronic - voluntary field corrective action conducted following reports ventilator may reset spontaneously during normal operation, without accompanying alarm

* Medtronic - since Aug 2012, and of more than 14,000 ventilators in use, Medtronic has received 12 reports of reset without an accompanying alarm

* Medtronic Plc says no patient injury or impairment has been reported