BRIEF-Medtronic drug-coated balloon demonstrates consistent results

April 25 Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic drug-coated balloon (DCB) demonstrates consistent results in two new analyses of complex pad patients

* Results of primary safety endpoint were generally consistent across cohorts and no safety signals were observed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
