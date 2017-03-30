版本:
BRIEF-Medtronic initiates global trial evaluating cryoablation to treat persistent atrial fibrillation

March 30 Medtronic Plc:

* Medtronic initiates global trial evaluating cryoablation to treat persistent atrial fibrillation

* STOP Persistent AF is a prospective, multicenter, single-arm clinical trial that will enroll up to 225 patients at 25 centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
