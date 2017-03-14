版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日

BRIEF-Medtronic Plc says FDA has granted 510(k) clearance of Kyphon Xpede Bone Cement

March 14 Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic Plc says FDA has granted 510(k) clearance of Kyphon Xpede Bone Cement for fixation of pathological fractures of sacral vertebral body Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
