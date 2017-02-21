BRIEF-Medtronic Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.12

Feb 21 Medtronic Plc:

* Reg-Medtronic reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.12

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.55 to $4.60

* Medtronic plc - qtrly revenue of $7.3 billion grew 5 pct as reported

* Medtronic PLC - reiterated its fiscal year 2017 revenue outlook, eps guidance, and free cash flow outlook

* Medtronic PLC - qtrly restorative therapies group worldwide revenue of $1.817 billion increased 4 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.56, revenue view $29.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medtronic PLC - qtrly spine revenue of $657 million, increased 3 percent

* Medtronic PLC - qtrly cvg worldwide revenue of $2.548 billion increased 5 percent, or 6 percent on a constant currency basis

* Q3 revenue view $7.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S