BRIEF-Medtronic Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.12

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Medtronic Plc:
* Reg-Medtronic reports third quarter financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.12
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.55 to $4.60
* Medtronic plc - qtrly revenue of $7.3 billion grew 5 pct as reported
* Medtronic PLC - reiterated its fiscal year 2017 revenue outlook, eps guidance, and free cash flow outlook
* Medtronic PLC - qtrly restorative therapies group worldwide revenue of $1.817 billion increased 4 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.56, revenue view $29.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medtronic PLC - qtrly spine revenue of $657 million, increased 3 percent
* Medtronic PLC - qtrly cvg worldwide revenue of $2.548 billion increased 5 percent, or 6 percent on a constant currency basis
* Q3 revenue view $7.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada