BRIEF-Medtronic Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.33

May 25 Medtronic Plc:
* Medtronic reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017
financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.33
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.84
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Medtronic Plc - Q4 revenue of $7.9 billion grew 5% as
reported; 5% at constant currency
* Medtronic Plc - RTG worldwide Q4 revenue of $1.951 billion
increased 4 percent, or 5 percent on a constant currency basis
* Medtronic Plc - CVG worldwide q4 revenue of $2.848 billion
increased 4 percent, or 5 percent on a constant currency basis
* Medtronic Plc - in fiscal year 2018, company expects
constant currency revenue growth to be in range of 4 to 5
percent
* Medtronic Plc - in fiscal year 2018, company expects
diluted non-GAAP EPS growth to be in range of 9 to 10 percent on
a constant currency basis
* Medtronic Plc - spine Q4 revenue of $676 million increased
3 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis
* Medtronic Plc - reiterated its long-term expectation of
mid-single digit revenue growth and double digit EPS growth,
both on a constant currency basis
* Medtronic Plc -in fiscal year 2018 non-GAAP EPS would be
negatively affected by approximately $0.05 to $0.10, with about
$0.03 to $0.05 impact in Q1
* Medtronic - 2018 guidance does not include impact of
previously announced divestiture of portion of patient
monitoring and recovery division to Cardinal Health
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $4.96, revenue view $30.87
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medtronic - FY 2018 revenue could be positively affected
by about $75 million - $175 million, including about negative
$10 million - negative $60 million impact in Q1
