版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 23:34 BJT

BRIEF-Medtronic receives FDA approval for MR-conditional quadripolar cardiac resynchronization therapy-pacemakers

May 10 Medtronic plc:

* Medtronic first to receive FDA approval for MR-conditional quadripolar cardiac resynchronization therapy-pacemakers

* The quadripolar cardiac resynchronization therapy-pacemakers are expected to be available commercially in United States in early summer 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐