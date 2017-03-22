版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Medtronic receives FDA approval for corevalve evolut pro transcatheter valve with advanced sealing

March 22 Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic receives fda approval for corevalve(tm) evolut(tm) pro transcatheter valve with advanced sealing

* Medtronic plc - 23 mm, 26 mm and 29 mm sizes of evolut pro system are available for use in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐