版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 11日 星期六 01:08 BJT

BRIEF-Medtronic says medicare reimbursement for leadless pacemaker available for use in U.S.

March 10 Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic plc says medicare reimbursement for leadless pacemaker available for use in u.s.

* Medtronic plc - remote monitoring of micra devices is expected to be available later this year

* u.s. Centers for medicare & medicaid services has approved coverage for micra transcatheter pacing system (tps) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐