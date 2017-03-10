BRIEF-Medtronic says medicare reimbursement for leadless pacemaker available for use in U.S.

March 10 Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic plc says medicare reimbursement for leadless pacemaker available for use in u.s.

* Medtronic plc - remote monitoring of micra devices is expected to be available later this year

* u.s. Centers for medicare & medicaid services has approved coverage for micra transcatheter pacing system (tps) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: